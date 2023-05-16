Tue. May 16th, 2023

    It Cost Steve Bannon $601,000 to Ignore the Jan. 6 Committee

    Steve Bannon’s nihilist fight with the Jan. 6 Committee—in which the right-wing podcaster and one-time Donald Trump adviser ignored a congressional subpoena and ended up a convicted felon—cost him more than half a million dollars.

    And that’s not to mention the four-month jail sentence he’ll start if his appeal fails or the $6,500 fine that goes along with it.

    Instead, Bannon’s $601,000 bill comes entirely in the form of legal bills—most of which remain unpaid to this day.

