Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks ‘Nasty’ Reviews, ‘Seinfeld’s’ Divisive Finale, and More

The Daily Beast / Getty

If there’s anyone in Hollywood who might be immune to criticism, it’s 11-time Emmy winner and Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recipient Julia Louis-Dreyfus. But as the comedy legend admits in this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, the rare negative comment about her work still “stings.”

That feeling is at the heart of Louis-Dreyfus’ new film You Hurt My Feelings, in which she delivers the most emotionally raw performance of her career. During our conversation, the actress reflects on her early struggles as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and the catharsis of returning as host. She also reveals what she really thought about the divisive Seinfeld finale 25 years later, breaks down the difference between Veep’s Selina Meyer and her own “narcissistic” father, and a lot more.

You Hurt My Feelings is Louis-Dreyfus’ second film with Nicole Holofcener and comes nearly a decade after their previous collaboration, Enough Said. She was eager to reunite with the filmmaker partly because Holofcener’s writing allows Louis-Dreyfus to display a side of herself that she hasn’t always been able to on screen.

