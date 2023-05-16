Sammy Robinson goes completely underwear free under skin-baring dress at Australian Fashion Week

<!–

Beauty blogger Sammy Robinson made a statement when she arrived at Australian Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old left little to the imagination as she went completely underwear-free under an outrageous dress.

Sammy showed off her slim physique in the skin-bare dress with a high slit and bikini top.

The model completed her ensemble with a pair of black stilettos and sunglasses when she arrived to the event with her sister Kate.

Kate also made a style statement in a long strapless black dress and a pair of black boots.

Despite her young age, Sammy has built a career as one of Australia’s most successful beauty bloggers.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said there is no real secret to her success, she said she just tries to be herself.

‘Just do yourself. Everyone else is already taken,” she told the publication.

“There’s no point in being someone you’re not, it sounds cliche, but people will actually be able to tell if you’re in it for the wrong reasons or if you’re faking it for the fame.

“Find your passion and just do what makes you happy… not just what’s trending.”

But she did admit that her job was as fantastic as people might imagine.

“To travel the world with some iconic beautiful brands, work and create content with my passions – beauty and fashion – and have flexibility,” she added, talking about the benefits.