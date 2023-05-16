UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Civic Influence Hub – CIH: Ensuring the collaboration towards empowering the Citizenship Sovereign State and protecting the Lebanese Identity

NNA -nbsp;The Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, visitednbsp;the Civic Influence Hub – CIH in its offices in Beirut.nbsp;

Mrs. Wroneckanbsp;was welcomed by CIHrsquo;s President, Faysal Al-Khalil, and the members of Board of Directors, Youssef Al-Zein, Fady Rahme, Mursquo;taz Al-Sawaf, and the Executive Director, Ziad El-Sayegh.

The meetingnbsp;revolved aroundnbsp;thenbsp;Lebanese cause and the structural role that civil society plays in Lebanon in order to push towards building a free, just, and sovereign State of Citizenship that respects constitutional entitlements, committed to good governance and public policies in order to serve the common good, as well to preserve the Lebanese identity as a model of diversity and living together.

CIH emphasizes on Lebanonrsquo;s Neutrality as a matter of its historical role. The CIH thanked the Special Coordinator and the United Nations for the tremendous efforts they are exerting in supporting the Lebanese people at all levels, and it was a discussion on the coordination mechanisms with the United Nations in a way that respects the aspirations of the Lebanese people. — Civic Influence Hub

