Foreign Ministry condemns storming of Jordanian mission building in Khartoum

    NNA – Lebanon#39;snbsp;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned, in a statement, yesterdayrsquo;s attack on the Jordanian Embassy in Khartoum, strongly denouncingnbsp;quot;the storming of the Jordanian mission building and the acts of vandalism that took placequot;.

    The Ministry called on all parties quot;to respect international conventions and norms, in terms of not attacking diplomatic headquarters and preserving their sanctityquot;.

    The Ministry also expressed its quot;solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Jordan.rdquo;

