NNA -nbsp;Russia said Tuesday it was still undecided on whether it would renew its participation in a landmark grain export deal with Ukraine, brokered by the UN and Turkey and due to expire May 18.

quot;There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding our part of the deal … now we have to make a decision,quot; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Russian concerns over its own exports of food and fertilisers impacted by Western sanctions. — AFP

