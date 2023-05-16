Wagner Mercs Threaten to Rape Lawmaker on Red Square

via Telegram

The Wagner Group’s feud with the regular Russian military has apparently peaked with mercenaries from the group now threatening to “rape” a lawmaker and lieutenant-general who spoke out against the notorious paramilitary force.

A video appeal circulated on Wagner-linked Telegram channels shows three masked fighters vowing revenge against lawmaker Viktor Sobolev.

“We are fighters in Bakhmut,” one man says, identifying himself as a draftee called up under Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order.

