Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Humiliation for Putin’s ‘Unstoppable’ Superweapons Blasted Out of Sky by U.S. Defense System

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Humiliation for Putin’s ‘Unstoppable’ Superweapons Blasted Out of Sky by U.S. Defense System

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Russian officials must be reeling in utter disbelief after six of their most sophisticated missiles were blasted out of the sky in an incredible night of drama over Kyiv.

    When Ukraine’s Defense Express outlet reported that just one Kh-47 “Dagger” missile had been shot down with a U.S.-made Patriot air defense system earlier this month, it prompted fury in Russia.

    On Saturday, U.S. officials told CNN that the Russian missile attack on May 5 was targeting the Patriot itself. Russian officials called the interception “wishful thinking”—even as Ukrainian and U.S. officials made statements to the contrary. The Kremlin had believed these weapons were all but “unstoppable.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Turning away from the West, Russia seeks to strengthen economic ties with the Muslim world

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

    May 16, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk still needs a ‘Twitter sitter’ to review Tesla tweets, judges rule

    May 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy