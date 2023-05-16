Humiliation for Putin’s ‘Unstoppable’ Superweapons Blasted Out of Sky by U.S. Defense System

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Russian officials must be reeling in utter disbelief after six of their most sophisticated missiles were blasted out of the sky in an incredible night of drama over Kyiv.

When Ukraine’s Defense Express outlet reported that just one Kh-47 “Dagger” missile had been shot down with a U.S.-made Patriot air defense system earlier this month, it prompted fury in Russia.

On Saturday, U.S. officials told CNN that the Russian missile attack on May 5 was targeting the Patriot itself. Russian officials called the interception “wishful thinking”—even as Ukrainian and U.S. officials made statements to the contrary. The Kremlin had believed these weapons were all but “unstoppable.”

