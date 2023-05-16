Tue. May 16th, 2023

    News

    Ukraine says it shot down 6 hypersonic missiles over Kyiv during ‘exceptional’ night of attacks

    By

    Ukraine said it shot down 18 Russian missiles targeting Kyiv on Tuesday, including six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

    Moscow had previously said these ballistic missiles, which can travel at up to 10 times the speed of sound, were unstoppable.

    Explosions could be seen above the Ukrainian capital. Debris rained down on the city, causing several fires and injuring three people.  

    Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said the missile attack was  “exceptional in its density.” 

     

    By

