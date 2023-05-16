Lockwood & Co fan petition to save show reaches 9,000 signatures after Netflix axe

<!–

9,000 fans and counting have signed a petition in a desperate bid to save Netflix show Lockwood & Co.

The supernatural program was removed after just one series by the streaming platform.

But Netflix’s decision not to renew for a second season has drawn strong backlash, with thousands of viewers signing a petition to urge bosses not to pull the plug.

The petition gained momentum on Twitter, with fans expressing their fury over the decision to cancel the show under the hashtags #SaveLockwoodandCo and #LockwoodandCo.

One wrote: “This show deserves to have a longer runtime!” The adaptation was so perfect for the books and the acting was phenomenal. There are so few family shows today (especially on Netflix) that people can connect with; this one has so much story to tell.

Another added: “This is one of the best show adaptations I’ve ever seen.” I’m empty. I will never forgive Netflix for making this horrible decision.

‘The favorite book series comes to life with an incredible adaptation. It was number one on Netflix in 18 countries around the world. This deserves a second season,” wrote another.

‘Just an awesome show. Had everything. Ghostbusters/ Goonies/ Conjuring/ Harry Potter all in one show. This is a mistake,” another avid viewer added.

Netflix announced in a statement that the series “will not be returning for a second series.”

The statement read: ‘With a heavy heart, we announce that Lockwood & Co will not be returning for a second series…

“For the fans – for Lock Nation – you were truly the best. We can’t thank you enough for how much you embraced, celebrated and loved the show.

“We are especially proud of the talented young actors who have brought Jonathan’s beloved fictional characters to the screen with such warmth, charm and vulnerability.

“Ruby, Cameron and Ali were our perfect Lucy, Lockwood and George. We couldn’t have asked for a more dedicated or talented trio.

“All three are superstars and we can’t wait to see them shine in the bright and dazzling future that no doubt awaits them.”

The supernatural thriller, based on the books by Jonathan Stroud, stars Bridgeton’s Ruby Stokes and newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati.

The TV series is set in an alternate London overrun by ghosts seen only by young people.

A girl with psychic abilities joins the two teenagers of the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co. to battle the deadly spirits plaguing the city.