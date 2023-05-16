Watch: Breaking the world record.. A Nigerian girl cooks for 100 hours straight

By attempting to break the record, the Nigerian chef said Thursday that she wants to show how hard-working and determined Nigerian youth are, and also as a campaign for young African women who are marginalized in society.

A Nigerian chef continued her quest to set a new world record for the longest hours of non-stop cooking on Monday, cooking for more than 100 hours, surpassing the existing record.

Nigerian chef Hilda Bachi has been cooking since Thursday last week, when she set out to break the Guinness World Record of 87 hours and 45 minutes, set in 2019 by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

And by 15:00 GMT on Monday, Bachi had cooked for more than 97 hours in the Lekki district of Lagos, the commercial center of Nigeria, to turn the topic into a public situation in the country, so her citizens encouraged her on social media and on the site of the event to reach the 100 hours.

“Designing Nigerian Youth”

The Guinness World Records delegates weren’t present, but they were aware of the chef’s attempt to break the cooking record. “We need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming this achievement,” the global brand said.

Patchi said that when she began this feat, she only had 5 minutes of rest every hour, and one hour accumulated every 12 hours worked for medical examinations and showers.

While thousands of locals and celebrities cheered her on all day and night, many watched her online via various streaming platforms.

Having surpassed the current cooking record, President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted that Monday was a great day for Nigeria. “Hilda’s drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food,” he said.