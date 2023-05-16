Rumour: Forza Motorsport is coming out in October 2023

Tue. May 16th, 2023

    Redfall has already been released, and Starfield has recently received an official release date, and there are still other exclusives from Microsoft scheduled for this year that have not yet been set. Of course, we are talking about the racing game Forza Motorsport, which seems to be released next October.

    Microsoft is still keeping quiet about the game’s release date, but according to upcoming information from YouTuber MrMattyPlays, quoting ruetirForza Motorsport will be released in October, and the final release date will be revealed at the upcoming Xbox conference in June.

    Microsoft previously said that Forza Motorsport will be released in the spring of this year, while recent leaks claimed that the release date has been pushed back to the second half of 2023.

