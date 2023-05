NNA – Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, on Tuesday, received at his residence in Yarzeh, Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar.

Discussions between the pauir reportedly touched on the current local and regional developments, bilateral relations between the two countries, and an array of issues of common interest.

Ambassador Bukhari later received the Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon, Monsignor Paolo Borgia.

nbsp;

================ L.Y