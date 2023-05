NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the Director-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Dr. Antoine Choucair.

Speaker Berri also met with the family of the late Ghazi Ezzeddine, along with a delegation of the families of Lebanese detainees in the United Arab Emirates.

This afternoon, Berri received Lebanese Ambassador to Romania, Rana El-Mokaddam.

