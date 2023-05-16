OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is ready to tell Congress that the ChatGPT-led AI era he’s ushered in needs rules — before it’s too late

Sam Altman is set to make an appearance before Congress to address the risks posed by AI.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sam Altman is ready to tell Congress that his AI invention ChatGPT needs to follow some rules.

The OpenAI CEO is due to appear before Congress on Tuesday as concerns grow over AI risks.

Lawmakers are preparing to introduce rules that govern the technology before serious harm is done.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to make his debut appearance before Congress to address growing concerns about the societal threats posed by a ChatGPT-led era of AI.

The OpenAI chief will offer testimony to a Senate Judiciary Committee subpanel on Tuesday. Per prepared remarks seen by the Financial Times, he will say he is “eager to help policymakers” create regulation “that balances incentivizing safety while ensuring that people are able to access the technology’s benefits.”

He will call for “essential” regulation to be introduced as US lawmakers rush to introduce rules that govern how AI is used and commercialized.

The testimony comes at a crucial moment as the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November introduced the world to consumer-led AI. This sparked a new AI arms race as tech giants such as Microsoft and Google compete to get the upper hand in AI development.

The spread of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT has caused concern among lawmakers about the potential harm they could cause. This included accelerating the spread of misinformation and fueling the efforts of fraudsters while leaving millions jobless.

US tech companies are already showing signs they are willing to replace workers with AI as they pursue cost-cutting measures to make operations leaner. A Goldman Sachs report in March suggested around 300 million jobs could be impacted by AI.

Ahead of the hearing, US senator Richard Blumenthal said AI “urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls,” with clear standards needed to “help us navigate this uncharted territory.”

US senator Josh Hawley shared a similar sentiment, saying AI “will be transformative in ways we can’t even imagine, with implications for Americans’ elections, jobs, and security.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

