Ex-LAPD cop charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 at his home

Paul Razo was arrested last Wednesday for eight counts of lewd acts against a child

He is expected to be arraigned today in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A former LAPD officer who previously received the Medal of Valor has been charged with sexually assaulting four boys aged 11, 12 and 13 in his home while working as a cop.

Paul Razo, 46, was arrested last Wednesday by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit after being charged with eight counts of lewd acts against a child, it was reported yesterday the district attorney’s office.

He is expected to be arraigned today in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch, and has been in custody since his arrest on bail set at $2.5 million.

Paul Razo (pictured), 46, was arrested last Wednesday by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit after being charged with eight counts of lewd acts against a child, it was reported the district attorney’s office on Monday.

District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, “The allegations of sexual abuse against vulnerable children in this case are deeply troubling, and it is particularly disturbing that the accused was a law enforcement officer at the ‘era.”

“Childhood sexual abuse causes immeasurable harm and our hearts go out to the victims who were victimized by someone they trusted.”

He added: “We will do everything in our power to ensure they have access to the support and resources they need to heal. Sexual abuse of any kind is a heinous crime and we will not tolerate it in our community.

Razo is accused of sexually assaulting two boys related to him. One of the victims was aged 11 or 12 when the abuse began, while the other boy was around 13.

The assaults allegedly happened multiple times between 2006 and 2017, during Razo’s 25-year career with the LAPD, which ended in April when he left the department (file image)

The other two victims were the sons of a woman whom Razo dated and who reportedly spent nights regularly at Razo’s home in Covina and who was 9 or 10 and 12 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

The assaults allegedly happened on multiple occasions between 2006 and 2017, during Razo’s 25-year career with the LAPD, which ended in April when he left the department.

Razo received the Medal of Valor for rescuing a man trapped in a burning car while off duty at Glendora in July 2016.

He leaned inside the burning vehicle and dragged the passenger out the window. The driver was killed instantly.

Anyone with information about Razo and other alleged victims is encouraged to contact the Special Victims Office. at (877) 710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org,