Britney Spears wants husband Sam Asghari to ‘stop putting his movie career before her’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage has been in turmoil as a result of the pop star’s resentment over her husband’s dedication to his burgeoning acting career – with an insider revealing that the chart-topper feels he “puts his work above her.”

According to a source close to the couple, 41-year-old Britney has become increasingly annoyed with 29-year-old Sam’s busy work schedule, especially as it means she is often left home alone while he travels for work .

“Sam has been out of town a lot because he was filming on location outside of LA and it’s causing problems because Britney doesn’t like being alone,” the insider told DailyMail.com. She also thinks Sam put his movie career first.

“She’s supportive of his career, but part of her feels like she’s the reason his career took off in the first place.”

While the insider admitted the pair are going through some “major troubles,” they were quick to deny recent allegations that Britney has gotten “physical” during some of their fights – insisting the pair are doing everything they can to remedy this . hurdle in their relationship, and even undergo “invaluable” marriage counseling.

Britney never got physically violent with Sam. She is not a violent person,” the source said. “They’re not headed for a divorce and their marriage isn’t in deep trouble.

‘They do marriage counseling together and find this invaluable for working something out. Sam knows better than anyone what she’s been through and won’t jump ship. He knows how lucky he is and how good he is.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to spokespersons for Britney and Sam for comment.

Allegations of so-called “physical” fighting between the pair aired last night in a sensational TMZ documentary, claiming that security was forced to step in and break up several “screaming matches” between the two.

Britney and Sam started dating in 2016. At the time, she was locked up in a 13-year-old conservatory by her father, Jamie Spears, 70.

In November 2021, an LA judge ended the brutal conservatorship, giving Britney control over her life and her finances – something she hadn’t had until then.

Britney’s end of conservatory, which she plans to talk about at length in her upcoming autobiography, caused irreparable damage to her relationships with all close relatives, including her father Jamie, mother Lynne Spears, 68, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32.

But she has not been without family by any means, as she has grown close to her new mother-in-law, Fatima, and to Sam’s sisters Fay and Maddie, who are open about their love for Sam’s wife.

“Sam relies heavily on his sisters for marriage advice, and they fit into Sam’s life in a positive way, especially Fay. It’s almost like Sam has three moms,” the source says.

TMZ announced the launch of its documentary on Monday — hours before the movie premiered — sparking angry reactions from Sam.

The actor went live on Instagram shortly after learning about the film, which he labeled “disgusting.”

In the emotional video, he said, “I was absolutely disgusted with the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they started telling her story like it was their own.”

“Suddenly — after 15 years of being free after all the gaslighting, all the things that happened — are you going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

The source tells DailyMail.com that “Sam doesn’t want Britney to watch the documentary,” but adds that it may be impossible to stop her from doing so.

On March 31, rumors circulated that Britney and Sam’s marriage was on the rocks when they were spotted without their wedding rings.

Britney was on vacation with her manager Cade Hudson in Mexico at the time. Some assumed this was a romantic relationship, but this would be impossible for a number of reasons.

Sam and Britney quickly dispelled the rumors and a source revealed that Britney was vacationing with Cade while Sam was filming outside of Los Angeles.

A week earlier, Sam told a TMZ reporter that he was shooting a super-secret movie that will be his directorial debut.

The videographer asked Sam if he would star opposite his wife in an upcoming “rom-com.”

“I hope so, I hope so, I think she’s a great actress,” gushed Sam. “I hope that will be a dream come true one day.”

He also hinted that he might write the perfect script for him and Britney himself.

As for his acting career, Sam has landed some incredible roles since he started dating Britney.

In November 2021, Sam shared a photo with Mel Gibson, whom he met through Britney, on the set of a movie he was cast in.

“Trying to get Mel to act civilized,” Sam captioned a photo of the two of them.

However, Sam’s desire to break into Hollywood was no secret. After meeting Britney when he was cast in her Slumber Party music video, Sam started getting consistent roles in movies and television shows.

“My ultimate goal is to really become an all-round actor,” he said in a 2021 interview with Variety. ‘I want to do action, but I also want to be able to make drama. This is my profession and I want to complete it 100 percent.’

And he likes the action genre. “Action is something I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that’s a genre I really want to get into. But if you can do comedy, you can do anything,” said Sam.

When the outlet asked him about a recent role he had in Hacks, he said he would like to have a career similar to Tom Cruise’s.

“I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favorites. My ultimate goal is to really become an all-round actor,” said Sam.

“I do a lot of MMA training, I do a lot of gun and stunt training to become an all-around actor, like Tom Cruise.”

Before marrying Sam, Britney was married to backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. They share two songs, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who are currently not in contact with their mother.

Before marrying “K-fed,” Britney had a shotgun wedding that was quickly canceled in Las Vegas with her high school boyfriend Jason Alexander – who was infamously arrested at her and Sam’s wedding for trespassing.