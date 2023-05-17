Wed. May 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Libya parliament votes to replace appointed PM Fathi Bashagha, spokesperson says

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Libyarsquo;s eastern-based parliament voted on Tuesday to replace Fathi Bashagha as prime minister, its spokesperson said, after he failed to take office in Tripoli where the incumbent Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has refused to cede power.

    The parliament assigned Bashagharsquo;s finance minister Osama Hamad to take over his duties, parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said, part of an apparent new push to oust Dbeibah and install a new government in Tripoli.

    Bashagha was appointed in March 2022 but his efforts to enter Tripoli and take office ended in battles between factions aligned with him and others aligned with Dbeibah, and he has had to operate outside Tripoli with no control of state finances.– Reuters

    nbsp;

    ================== L.Y

    nbsp;

    ===============

    nbsp;

    By

