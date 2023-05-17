Mikati discusses with Bou Habib preparations underway for Lebanon’s participation in Arab Summit, briefed by Makary on outcome of BAU conference in Tripoli, meets Caretaker Minister of Agriculture

nbsp;NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, with whom he discussed preparations underway for Lebanon#39;s participation in the thirty-second regular session of the Arab League Councilrsquo;s meeting at the Summit level, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 19.

On emerging, Caretaker Bou Habib said he will travel today to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ldquo;to represent Lebanon in the meetings of Arab foreign ministers ahead of the summit.quot;

The Lebanese delegation to the Summit includes Caretaker Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, Industry Georges Bouchikian, Trade and Economy Minister Amin Salam, Tourism Walid Nassar, and Agriculture Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, in addition to Premier Mikatirsquo;s Diplomatic Adviser, Ambassador Boutros Asaker.

The delegation will be joined by the Lebanese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara, and the Lebanese Ambassador to the Arab League, Ali Al-Halabi.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Mikati met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Hajj Hassan, who said on emerging that he briefed the Premier on the situation of the Ministry of Agriculture in terms of plans and projects implemented with donor agencies and other ministries, as well as on agricultural sector related affairs.

Mikati later welcomed at the Serail Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, in the presence of President of the Economic and Social Council of Lebanon Charles Arbid, President of Beirut Arab University, Dr. Amr El-Adawi, Vice President of Tripoli-branch Beirut Arab University, Dr. Khaled Baghdadi, and President of the Lebanese-French Businessmen Association in France, Antoine Manasseh, and others.

Following the meeting, Minister Makary said that the delegation briefed the Premier on the outcome of the recent conference held by the Beirut Arab University in Tripoli, and its issued recommendations that contribute to improving the conditions of the northern city and helping it regain its historic role.

For his part, Manasseh thanked, on behalf of the French-Lebanese businessmen, Beirut Arab University for hosting the conference.

The PM also received MP Haider Nasser, with whom he discussed developmental affairs related to the city of Tripoli.

=============== L.Y