Wed. May 17th, 2023

    News

    Nigeria is the world’s biggest cassava producer. So why doesn’t it make money off exports?

    By

    May 16, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Nigeria is the world’s biggest cassava producer. So why doesn’t it make money off exports?

    Nigeria produces 63 million metric tons of cassava a year, most of which is eaten locally.
    But experts say it’s missing out on billions in exports, as cassava can be turned into lucrative products like starch, flour, and ethanol. 
    One entrepreneur says she found a way to fix the supply chain so Nigeria can feed itself and cash in on exports. 

    Nigeria is the globe’s biggest producer of cassava, or yuca. It could stand to earn billions from exports of flour, sorbitol, bubble tea, and ethanol.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Africa’s Sahel needs international support to fight militants, UN says

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Perth mum who questioned son’s leukaemia treatment has him taken and placed in foster care

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Gene Simmons’ former estate increases in price by $32 MILLION

    May 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Africa’s Sahel needs international support to fight militants, UN says

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Perth mum who questioned son’s leukaemia treatment has him taken and placed in foster care

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Gene Simmons’ former estate increases in price by $32 MILLION

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert once told women in rocky marriages that they just need to start ‘chasing Jesus’ to solve their marital issues. Now she’s getting divorced.

    May 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy