Nigeria is the world’s biggest cassava producer. So why doesn’t it make money off exports?

Nigeria produces 63 million metric tons of cassava a year, most of which is eaten locally.

But experts say it’s missing out on billions in exports, as cassava can be turned into lucrative products like starch, flour, and ethanol.

One entrepreneur says she found a way to fix the supply chain so Nigeria can feed itself and cash in on exports.

Nigeria is the globe’s biggest producer of cassava, or yuca. It could stand to earn billions from exports of flour, sorbitol, bubble tea, and ethanol.

