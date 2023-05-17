How Rudy Giuliani went from a beloved NYC mayor to Trump’s bag man and an accused sexual predator

Rudy Giuliani.

J Pat Carter/AP

Rudy Giuliani had been at the forefront of the Trump administration’s response to controversies.

Giuliani was once praised for leading the country through national tragedy.

Now the former federal prosecutor — like Trump — has been accused of sexual assault.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has had a high-profile ride from lawyer to New York politician to presidential candidate to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and cable-news defender.

He’s also been a larger-than-life public presence who’s dabbled in drag, led the country through the tragedy of September 11, 2001, and was a central figure in Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

When Giuliani was booed at a Yankees game in 2018, it became clear he had taken on a new reputation that was far from being “America’s Mayor” who showed courageous leadership after the 9/11 attacks.

By 2020, his reputation was further complicated as he peddled disinformation and led the Trump campaign’s meritless legal efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Now — like the former president he once served — Giuliani has also been accused of sexual assault.

Here’s a look at his journey, in photos.

