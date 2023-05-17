NYC Mayor Eric Adams DROPPED from Biden campaign advisory board

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been kicked out of President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign advisory board after criticizing the White House over the migrant crisis.

Adams strayed from the Democratic party line in April to explode: “The President and the White House have failed in this town.”

He has now been quietly removed from a list of top Democrats who have been named campaign surrogates for Biden.

Adams had appeared on a list of names at Biden’s National Advisory Council in March. But he was conspicuously absent from the list released by the campaign last week – following his repeated criticism of Biden’s handling of the US-Mexico border crisis.

Adams and the White House have now tried to cover up the apparent spat with statements maintaining their support for each other.

Eric Adams has been removed from a list of top Democrats appointed to Joe Biden’s National Advisory Board following his criticism of the White House’s handling of the migrant crisis

President Joe Biden is under pressure to deal with an influx of migrants across the US-Mexico border after the Title 42 authority expired last Thursday.

New York, the country’s largest city, said it would cost billions of dollars to cope with its influx of migrants who recently crossed the US-Mexico border. Officials say more than 1,000 are arriving every day and the situation has been made worse by the expiration of Title 42 last week.

Adams has made several statements criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of the situation.

He said earlier in May: ‘It’s not about asylum seekers and migrants, we all came from somewhere to pursue the American dream.

“It’s the irresponsibility of the Republican Party in Washington to refuse to do real immigration reform, and it’s the irresponsibility of the White House not to address this issue.”

An insider said Policy that the relationship between Adams and the White House “deteriorated” over the issue. Adams “made somewhere between ingenious and silly comments that were kind of off limits,” the Democratic aide said.

A spokesperson for the New York mayor has since said Adams “stands ready to help the president get re-elected any way he can.”

Adams also tried to explain his position as a simple disagreement on a single issue, which is not indicative of his broader support for the president.

He said in March: “Being the president comes with a menu of items, that doesn’t mean there won’t be an item on that menu that I don’t like.”

“I don’t like what we’re doing around asylum seekers, but I always say I believe the president is just a blue collar president. I am a blue collar mayor. I like his policy. I think he’s good for the country – and that doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with him 100% on everything.

He also insisted that “Biden is my guy, I want Biden to be the next president.”

Asylum seekers are detained before being transferred by city bus from the Port Authority bus station to accommodation in the Bronx and Queens on May 15, 2023

After arriving from the Texas-Mexico border and being processed by New York City officials, migrants are sent to various accommodations in New York’s boroughs.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said Axios“President Biden and his team are proud of their collaborative relationship with Mayor Adams.”

Biden tried to laugh at the border issue over the weekend when asked how things were going after Title 42 expired.

“Much better than you all expected,” he told reporters with a laugh.

He also spoke of the reduction in the number of crossings, which have fallen by around 50%, as migrants – and smugglers who take advantage of their status – assess the new regulatory regime.

But while the border looks relatively clearer than in recent months, migrants are filling processing centers to capacity and being released onto the streets with appointments with immigration judges as far back as 2033.

“They’ve come down, hopefully they’ll keep coming down, and we still have a lot of work to do,” Biden said while biking near his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware.

His remark came after Vice President Kamala Harris told a fundraiser that things were ‘going pretty well’ despite treatment issues and border state governors ferrying migrants to northern towns. , transmitting administrative headaches to these jurisdictions.

Dozens of homeless veterans were recently evicted from their upstate New York hotels to make way for an influx of migrants fueled by the expiration of Title 42.

Struggling veterans were only told early last week that they would be making way for migrants, a nonprofit veterans organization said. The New York Post.

Sharon Toney-Finch, who runs the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation which helps the homeless, said hotels decided to evict vets “because of what’s going on with immigrants.”

Migrants pictured arriving at The Crossroads hotel in Newburgh, where homeless veterans were evicted to prepare for the influx

The migrants were ferried north by New York Mayor Eric Adams to ease pressure on the Big Apple as more than 10,000 people a day cross the southern border in record numbers.

Toney-Finch, a disabled veteran, said, “One of the vets called me on Sunday, he said he had to leave because the hotel said extended stay was not available… Then I received another call.

Toney-Finch said she was left in tears after watching the veterans quickly kicked out of hotels, despite being promised temporary accommodation for a month.

“We wasted no time,” she said of her efforts, revealing the vets still had two weeks to stay before they were kicked out.

Of the 20 veterans evicted from hotels, she claimed 15 were evicted from the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, Orange County.

The other five were removed from the Super 8 and Hampton Inn & Suites in Middletown, about 70 miles north of Manhattan.

The 20 displaced veterans were moved to a separate hotel in the Hudson Valley, but Toney-Finch said the ordeal was heartbreaking for the struggling veterans.

Hours before Title 42 was lifted, hundreds of migrants lined up on US soil in Yuma to begin the asylum process. The numbers have jumped in recent days

Security forces observed the migrants attempting to enter the United States after crossing the Rio Grande River, in Matamoros, Mexico, before the end of Title 42

On Monday last week, city agency officials were asked to provide a list of potential shelters: Among the suggestions were the Flatiron Building, tents in Central Park and hangars at JFK Airport.

On Wednesday, Adams announced that he had signed Executive Order 402, suspending certain aspects of the “Right to Housing” law, enacted in 1981.

Under the new rules, New York City will no longer have to provide migrant families with their own room and may direct them to a community shelter instead.

“This is not a decision taken lightly and we will do everything we can to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible as we have done since day one,” spokesperson Fabian Levy said. of town hall.

But the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless condemned the decision, saying it ‘prolongs suffering that no human being should suffer’.