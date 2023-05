NNA ndash; Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, on Tuesday welcomed at the Druze Community House in Beirut, the Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Magushi Masayuki.

Discussions reportedly touched on general issues and the bilateral relations between the two countries.nbsp;

