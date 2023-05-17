Wed. May 17th, 2023

    France issues arrest warrant for Lebanese central bank chief

    May 16, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – A French investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanon#39;s central bank chief Riad Salameh, a source close to the case said.

    Salameh earlier failed to appear for questioning before French investigators questioning how he amassed assets across Europe, his lawyer said.

    Tuesday#39;s hearing would have been an opportunity to press charges against him.

    His lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, told AFP that the summons had been sent too close to the day and was therefore quot;invalid.quot;

    After Salameh failed to show Tuesday, the magistrate in charge of the case had the option of issuing a fresh summons, but instead decided to issue an international warrant for his arrest.

    In a statement, the governor of the BDL said that the French arrest warrant is a quot;violation of the law.quot; mdash; AFPnbsp;

