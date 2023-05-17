Wed. May 17th, 2023

    Summer Hill, Sydney: Man, 75, is fighting for life after falling 10m at construction site

    A man has suffered serious head injuries after falling 10 meters onto concrete at a construction site.

    Police and paramedics were called to the work site on Smith Street in the western Sydney suburb of Summer Hill at about 4pm Tuesday, where a 75-year-old man was reported to have fallen.

    Paramedics treated the man at the scene for head injuries.

    A man fell 10 meters on concrete at a construction site in western Sydney on Tuesday afternoon (scene pictured)

    He was then rushed to Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in the east of the city and is now in critical condition.

    A large number of police officers were on site and began interviewing construction workers.

    Bystanders flocked to the front of neighboring houses and solemnly watched.

    A front loader could be seen on the large concrete lot with high walled embankments around it.

    Police have notified Safework NSW of the incident.

    Police alerted Safework NSW to the incident where the man suffered serious head injuries

    Police were called to the scene at a Smith Street job site and were told the man had fallen

    Neighbors could be seen as police and detectives tried to figure out what had happened

    By

