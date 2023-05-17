Wed. May 17th, 2023

    Even ChatGPT’s CEO Is Worried About ChatGPT

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman—the man behind ChatGPT—issued a stark warning to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday: Artificial Intelligence can be dangerous.

    “If this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong, and we want to be vocal about that,” Altman said, separately noting that his “worst fear is we cause significant harm to the world.”

    It was an unusual moment for a major tech entrepreneur to so boldly agree with lawmakers, who spent much of Tuesday’s hearing pointing out the potential perils of his product. Most congressional panels on major tech platforms like TikTok and Facebook devolve into hours-long attempts at “gotcha” questions and defensive remarks.

