Wed. May 17th, 2023

    Even Steve Bannon Blasts 'Clown Show' John Durham's 'Epic Failure'

    Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon tore into Special Counsel John Durham on Tuesday over his failure to secure any major criminal convictions during his four-year probe of the FBI’s Russia investigation, describing Durham’s final report as an “epic failure.”

    Bannon’s harsh criticism of Durham, who he also described as a “clown show,” sharply contrasts with the bluster coming from the rest of MAGA media and former President Donald Trump himself. “Congratulations to John Durham on a Report that is being praised for its quality, importance, and professionalism, by friend and foe alike!” Trump boasted on social media while ranting about the “COCKROACHES” that Durham had exposed.

    Additionally, it wasn’t just conservative media that claimed that Durham’s report, which largely rehashed a 2019 report from the Justice Department’s inspector general, was a bombshell. CNN anchor Jake Tapper, for instance, claimed Durham’s findings were “devastating” for the FBI and that it exonerated Trump “to a degree.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

