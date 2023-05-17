Today’s Bank of America CD Rates

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Bank of America CD Rates

Bank of America has two types of CDs with different rates: Bank of America Standard Term CD’s current rate is Bank of America Fixed Term CD – APY APY, and Bank of America Featured CD’s current rate is Bank of America Featured CD – APY APY.

The Bank of America Standard Term CD has a wide range of terms, from 28 days to 10 years. It pays low rates on most term lengths, with the exceptions of 3-month, 4-month, and 5-month terms.

The Bank of America Featured CD – Product Name Only only comes with five terms: seven months, 10 months, 13 months, 25 months, and 37 months. The 7-month and 13-month terms pay the highest rates. The 25-month CD rate is decent, while 10-month and 37-month CD rates are low.

Bank of America CD Rates FAQs

What are Bank of America CD rates right now?

The rate for Bank of America Fixed Term CD – Product Name Only is Bank of America Fixed Term CD – APY APY. You can also earn a Bank of America Featured CD – APY rate on a Bank of America Featured CD – Product Name Only, which has 7-month, 10-month, 13-month, 25-month, and 37-month terms.

What are other savings options at Bank of America?

The Bank of America Advantage Savings Account – Product Name Only is a better option for an emergency fund than CDs, because you can access your money at any time without paying an early withdrawal penalty. But Bank of America savings rates are low overall.

Bank of America CD Rates vs. Chase CD Rates

Bank of America and Chase each have CD terms up to 10 years. Both banks pay relatively low rates overall, with higher rates on select terms. You’ll earn a higher rate on a 1-year CD with Chase, but otherwise, Bank of America rates are better.

Bank of America CD Rates vs. Wells Fargo CD Rates

Bank of America has CD terms up to 10 years, while Wells Fargo only has terms up to one year. Wells Fargo does pay better rates on 6-month and 1-year terms, though.

Methodology

At Insider, we rate CDs on a scale from 0 to 5. We look at interest rates, minimum opening deposits, early withdrawal penalties, variety of CD terms, ethics, customer support, and mobile apps. Learn more by reading our explanation of how we rate CDs.

