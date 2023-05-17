Horrifying moment huge swarm of bees attacks LAPD volunteer officer after terrorizing a neighborhood

The bees continued to attack the volunteer officer as he lay on the ground in Encino, California, and his blood could be seen dripping onto the tarmac.

A huge swarm of bees was seen attacking a volunteer Los Angeles Police Department officer as he tried to help another man who was terrorized by the bugs.

The aggressive swarm of insects was seen attacking people just before 4pm in Encino, California – and a total of three people therefore required medical attention.

Emergency services were first called to a hillside area on Adlon Road, and an LAPD volunteer arrived to help those at the scene.

But then the bees started swarming him – and shocking footage showed him trying in vain to chase them away as they sting him multiple times.

He was seen starting to struggle as he slapped the bugs, before tripping in a haze and banging his head as he collapsed to the ground.

Bees descended on Encino, California, sending three people to hospital with stings and injuries

At one point the man fell to the ground after tripping in the middle of the sting

His uniformed partner kept their car door closed as the bees continued to swarm.

Eventually he was able to get up and walk away from the scene, and he was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Professional bees were called to the scene to help resolve the issue, reports Fox 11.

Two men – the first person who called 911 and then the LAPD support officer seen in the clip – were taken to hospital.

A woman was also bitten and taken to hospital, according to Washington Times.

Locals have been told to close all doors and windows following the swarm of bees.

The LAPD said in a statement, “One of our LAPD volunteers assigned to the West Valley Division suffered dozens of bee stings earlier today while assisting with a duty call.” Fortunately, he is in stable condition at a local hospital.

‘I wish him a speedy and full recovery. We thank him for volunteering to protect and serve. All of our LAPD volunteers are invaluable.

It comes after an Arizona mother-of-two and her two daughters were attacked by bees during a family photo shoot earlier this month.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority said the unnamed mother rushed her children into a nearby car when they were swarmed by bees in the Buckeye Valley and suffered “the worst of the stings”.

Her “quick thinking” saved the children from getting stung, AFMA said in a Facebook post on Monday, but the woman suffered more than 75 bee stings and had to be taken to a local hospital afterwards. .

She has since recovered and left the facility.

The man could be seen with his hands on his head as he tried to move away from the swarm

The bees have descended on the California neighborhood

His partner, still in the police car, kept the door closed during the bee attack

Journalist Anjali Enjeti posted this photo of the epic swarm on Twitter

Houston airport ground crew members tried several different ways to try and get the bees moving

An Arizona mother-of-two had to be rushed to a local hospital after being stung by bees 75 times while trying to take a family photo shoot. Emergency crews are seen here spraying foam on an SUV, where she protected her children

Meanwhile, passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight to Atlanta were stranded on the tarmac for four hours at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport earlier this month when a swarm of bees swarmed hangs on the wing of the plane.

The disturbance caused the captain to delay the takeoff.

Delta called in pest control and later a beekeeper to tend to the swarm, journalist Anjali Enjeti said on Twitter.

The reporter added that pest control was not allowed to spray a plane and the beekeeper was not allowed to touch the plane.