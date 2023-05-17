Billionaire Won’t Stop Trying to Shut Down His Local Clam Shack

Bobak Ha’Eri/Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire Charles Johnson is suing the owners of a Nantucket clam shack—the latest salvo in a David versus Goliath battle that has stretched on for months.

Johnson, who made his fortune at the investment firm Franklin Resources, was part of a cohort of wealthy property owners who previously tried to keep the clam shack from opening, claiming it would “destroy the ambience” near their homes on the swanky island. In March, the local select board voted against them 3-1. Virtually all of the bigshots have since moved on. Johnson, not so much.

“No one likes being told no,” Gabriel Frasca, one of the clam shack’s proprietors, told The Daily Beast. But, he added, “I think some people have options to sort of game out not hearing ‘no’ a little better than the rest of us. And perhaps some people just due to disposition are less well inclined to hear ‘no.’”

