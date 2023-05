NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will reportedly stop paying its non-writing staff members on Friday.

A source close to NBC told HuffPost that Tonight Show crew members received the news during a call on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, multiple sources confirmed to Huffpost that Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are keeping their staffs compensated.

Fallon senior photo researcher Sara Kobos also tweeted Tuesday that Friday would be non-writing staff’s “last day of pay.”

