Matty Healy’s controversial porn comments resurface as fans beg Taylor Swift to end romance

Matty Healy’s controversial podcast comments from earlier this year have resurfaced amid his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

The 1975 frontman recalled a time he masturbated to porn of ‘roughed up’ women during an appearance on Adam Friedland’s Show Podcast in February.

Friedland and his co-host Nick Mullen discussed an incident in which Friedland and a woman walked into Healy masturbating to what they described as “hardcore porn” “30 seconds” after leaving a party at Healy’s.

The trio said Matty, 34, was watching Ghetto Gaggers, a porn site known for videos featuring the humiliation and brutalization of mostly black women.

Friedland explained how he and a friend returned to Healy’s house after leaving the party when she realized she had forgotten her water bottle.

“She came back and Matty, like, on his phone, then on his 77-inch OLEDs, just had Ghetto Gaggers screaming,” Friedland said. “Thirty seconds after the hit, just hardcore porn.”

Healy laughed as he told the podcast hosts: “It wasn’t just the…it was the combination of the fact that it was, you’re not exaggerating, it was 30 seconds. Like, you were still waiting outside, she came back, I was already pissed off.

“I was, like, dressed as a jerk off guy, so I had like, an untucked shirt. Like you said, I think it was literally, like, Ghetto Gaggers was on TV. He’s just someone getting bullied,’ Healy continued.

He later added of the friend who met him, “She wasn’t a New York art girl from the cool scene. It was little Olive, who arrived saying, “I’m so sorry, I’m just going to get my water!”

“Ten minutes would have been nice,” he said, referring to the time that had elapsed since his guests left. “But 30 seconds was almost… I was afraid it would be offensive.”

A clip from the podcast has recirculated online, with many Taylor Swift fans calling on the American star to dump her new pal.

“Seriously it looks like she’s trying to get canceled again,” one wrote on Reddit. ‘How is she okay with that?’ asked another fan.

Another posted: ‘If a bunch of strangers on the internet know that Matty Healy is watching racist torture porn then HOW wouldn’t Taylor know? She’s known this man for TEN YEARS and she doesn’t know how problematic and horrible he is? Yeah, I’m not buying that at all.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Healy and Swift for comment.

In the same podcast episode, Healy was accused of racism for comments made about rapper Ice Spice.

Claiming to have tried to message the rapper on Instagram, Healy, Friedland and Mullen then appeared to confuse her heritage by calling her Inuit and Chinese, mimicking and mocking each other’s accents.

The podcast episode was later removed from Spotify and Apple Music due to its offensive content.

Healy apologized for remarks made about Ice Spice during a 1975 concert in New Zealand.

The musician told the crowd, as reported by Rolling Stone, that he “makes a joke out of everything” and “can go overboard sometimes in front of too many people.”

‘Ice Spice, I’m sorry. Just because I’m annoyed doesn’t mean my joke was misinterpreted. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m ad***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m really sorry, he said.

Healy was forced to deactivate his Twitter in 2020 after posting a poorly received tweet following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Healy tweeted at the time, “If you really believe ‘ALL LIVES MATTER’ you need to stop making it easier for black people to end,” along with a link to his track Love It If We Made It.

The link angered many fans as they felt the singer was using the tragic death as a promotional vehicle.