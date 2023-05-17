BREAKING: Intruder Entered National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s Home; Secret Service Agents Oblivious: Report

WASHINGTON – An unidentified individual managed to gain unauthorized access to the residence of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to The Washington Post.

The U.S. Secret Service is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred last month when the intruder entered Sullivan’s home, taking advantage of an unlocked door around 3 a.m., the report said.

The Secret Service is actively looking into whether this entry was intentional or accidental.

Citing sources, the Associated Press reported that the individual appeared to be intoxicated.

Despite the fact that Sullivan receives round-the-clock security, the agents stationed outside his residence were unaware of the man’s presence until after he had already left. It was Sullivan himself who informed the agents about the incident.

There is no evidence to suggest that the intruder intended to harm Sullivan.

In response to the incident, the U.S. Secret Service released a statement acknowledging the security breach.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” the statement said.

It was unclear if the intruder was facing any criminal charges.

