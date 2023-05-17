Time to Get Over the Pete Davidson Gossip and Appreciate the Comedy

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Although I am a noted fan of celebrity gossip, there is perhaps no celebrity whose personal life I could care less about than former SNL hottie Pete Davidson. The “drama” surrounding the star is monotonous, mostly honed in on the star’s roller coaster of a dating life. Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, as well as had newsworthy flings with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, and yes, even Kim Kardashian.

Big whoop! A dating resume is as boring as it sounds. This, unfortunately, is what the general populace might think of when they hear the name “Pete Davidson.” To some, he’s a serial dater with “BDE” (big dick energy) and too many tattoos. He has two Razzie Award nominations under his belt, for Marmaduke and Good Mourning, in which he starred alongside his good pal Machine Gun Kelly.

This is all to say: Davidson doesn’t exactly have a stellar reputation in the celebrity world. But I plead with you all to look past his dating history and whatever other reputations he’s developed over the course of his career. You don’t need to be a Pete Davidson fan—in fact, you can be a hater—to enjoy his work.

