How Chloë Sevigny’s Wardrobe ‘Sale of the Century’ Went Viral

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

May 14, 2023, a particularly sun-flooded Sunday in downtown New York City, will go down in fashion history as something of a Battle Royale—a gauntlet meant only to be braved by the most dedicated, or delusional, thread-heads in America.

That’s because, tucked away on the second floor of Keith Haring’s former studio in NoHo, actress and enduing style icon Chloë Sevigny was presiding over a sale of a huge chunk of her enviable, endlessly-documented It Girl wardrobe.

By the end of the day, as the throng of thousands in line went viral on Twitter and TikTok, the event was being dubbed “The Sale of the Century.” Chelsea Manning was in attendance!

