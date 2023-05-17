Wed. May 17th, 2023

    News

    How Chloë Sevigny’s Wardrobe ‘Sale of the Century’ Went Viral

    By

    May 17, 2023 , , , , ,
    How Chloë Sevigny’s Wardrobe ‘Sale of the Century’ Went Viral

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    May 14, 2023, a particularly sun-flooded Sunday in downtown New York City, will go down in fashion history as something of a Battle Royale—a gauntlet meant only to be braved by the most dedicated, or delusional, thread-heads in America.

    That’s because, tucked away on the second floor of Keith Haring’s former studio in NoHo, actress and enduing style icon Chloë Sevigny was presiding over a sale of a huge chunk of her enviable, endlessly-documented It Girl wardrobe.

    By the end of the day, as the throng of thousands in line went viral on Twitter and TikTok, the event was being dubbed “The Sale of the Century.” Chelsea Manning was in attendance!

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Africa’s Sahel needs international support to fight militants, UN says

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Perth mum who questioned son’s leukaemia treatment has him taken and placed in foster care

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Gene Simmons’ former estate increases in price by $32 MILLION

    May 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Africa’s Sahel needs international support to fight militants, UN says

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Perth mum who questioned son’s leukaemia treatment has him taken and placed in foster care

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Gene Simmons’ former estate increases in price by $32 MILLION

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert once told women in rocky marriages that they just need to start ‘chasing Jesus’ to solve their marital issues. Now she’s getting divorced.

    May 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy