The photo that proves Australian Fashion Week is dead

Australian Fashion Week kicked off Monday, and while it was once a draw for international celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, a shocking new photo proves the once-prestigious event is on its way out.

The front row is now filled with bored “influencers” looking at their phones.

On Tuesday, serial red carpet bully and former Married At First star was photographed sitting in the second row at the Erik Yvon show among a sea of ​​relatively unknown social media identities.

Most were tapping their iPhones with their heads bowed, while others in attendance were forced to stand behind them.

The day before, Nasser, who has become known for red carpet crashes and events around Sydney, was escorted from the event after being caught posing as a reporter.

Always the magnet for mischief, he added a new chapter to his ever-expanding book on drama when he showed up armed with an impromptu press pass and a cheeky grin.

The reality TV tease was seen filming interviews with guests before reportedly trying to walk onto the St. Agni show without an invitation or credentials.

An insider revealed, “Nasser posed as a journalist and asked the dumbest questions. It was clear that he was out of his depth. But it was a joke until security got wind of it.”

“Security told him they remembered him from last year and he was on guard. They wanted him to stay away from shows he wasn’t invited to because brands clearly didn’t want him there.”

Nasser managed to get back into the event after being thrown out the day before

According to the spy, Nasser was caught in the act trying to enter the exclusive fashion show with someone else’s credentials.

Despite the awkward exit, Sultan seemed undeterred and even managed to pose for photos before being escorted off the grounds.

According to Yahoo lifestyle, he has been officially banned from Fashion Week this year. He was also reportedly kicked out of a show on Tuesday.

‘Without me, Fashion Week couldn’t even take place. I’m Mr. Mode. You’ve become Australia’s favorite celebrity for a reason,” Nasser said.

He took a swipe at the event and slammed the fashion onto the runway, saying, “Ugh, the fashion.” Half of these shows look like they found their stuff in the damn garbage can you see on the street.”

This isn’t Sultan’s first Fashion Week controversy.

At the 2022 event, the fame-seeking MAFS groom was put on notice for his violent behavior.

Security at Carriageworks, the Sydney venue where most of the runway shows were held, issued a stern warning to ‘stop being a nuisance’.

The caution was issued after Nasser was pictured harassing former NRL WAG Phoebe Burgess in the front row at the Oroton showcase.

Nasser had briefly sat in Kate Waterhouse’s racing seat when she walked away and tugged at Phoebe’s designer coat to get her attention.

However, the ex-wife of retired NRL star Sam Burgess turned his back on Nasser when he repeatedly asked for a photo and tried to strike up a conversation.

An apologetic Nasser told Daily Mail Australia he was “very embarrassed” about his behavior around Phoebe, but denied crashing the show or stealing anyone’s chair, as previously reported.

‘[The incident with security] I was really ashamed. I felt like an asshole… but I didn’t seat anyone or sneak in,” the former music promoter said.

“I was invited to that show, saw Phoebe come by to say hello. Why can’t you say hello to people these days?

“Security said I stole Kate Waterhouse’s chair. I do not have. I was there for a few seconds taking a picture with Phoebe and then went back to my seat.”

He added: ‘They said I was a nuisance and the designers didn’t want me at their shows… that’s not true. I have been invited to many shows.

‘I’ve been going for years. I’m not ashamed to sit in the back row. I’m glad I’m just here.’

It’s a change of pace, as the event once attracted the Kardashians.

In 2008, Kim Kardashian sat in the front row with her sister Khloé at the Ruth Tarvydas runway show.

OC star Mischa Barton was also a front row regular at Kirrily Johnston’s show that same year.

Paris Hilton stormed the runway for Wayne Cooper’s show at Australian Fashion Week in Melbourne in 2003.

Years later, Bella Hadid came by from Cannes to walk the runway of the Misha Collection Resort 17 show in May 2016.

At the time, reports suggested model Gigi Hadid’s younger sister may have paid up to AU$420,000 for the gig.

Bella said of walking the runway, “I literally want to wear everything from this collection. I was literally wearing an evening dress

Australian Fashion Week, which runs from May 15 to 19, features 10 runway shows a day as designers showcase their Spring/Summer 2024 resort collections.

Popular names such as Aje, St Agni, Bondi Born, Anna Quan and Bec & Bridge are among the brands on display this year.

The week will feature a wave of promising talent and fresh faces including Asiyam, Youkhana, Erik Yvon, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, Wackie Ju and Nicol & Ford.