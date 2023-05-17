Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Women of Vision awards in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint red carpet appearance since the coronation tonight, when they stepped out in New York to attend a glittering gala, where the Duchess will be honored with a ‘Women of Vision’ award. by her friend Gloria Steinem.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex was indeed a ‘vision’ when she arrived at the event, modeling a strapless gold dress which featured a keyhole cutout across her chest and that she teamed with strappy gold heels and a matching clutch bag.

Meghan, whose appearance at the event comes ten days after she skipped her stepfather King Charles’ coronation ceremony, went glamorous for the occasion, modeling a smoky eye and bare lip, while her long brown hair was styled in loose waves. which she wore over one shoulder – allowing the strapless design of her textured dress to shine.

Harry joined his wife Meghan at the awards ceremony – where tickets are $1,500, while tables cost at least $15,000 – to watch as she receives a ‘Women of Vision’ honor from her close friend, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, with organizers revealing the Duchess is celebrated for her “lifelong advocacy for women and girls”.

The Women of Vision website further claims that the mother-of-two is “a feminist, a champion of human rights and gender equity and a global role model”.

“Meghan is also a strong advocate for family rights and an investor in vibrant businesses founded by women,” the Duchess’ biography continues on the awards site. “Meghan is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in the world, topping lists such as TIME magazine’s Most Influential People, Financial Times 25 Most Powerful Women, Variety Power of Women and Vogue 25 from British Vogue.”

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s winners for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power,” said Teresa C. Younger, president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, in a statement. released last month.

She added that Meghan, along with the other honorees – including Black Lives Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown – “are incredible leaders, and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many achievements and their tireless work on behalf. of the kind. and racial equity across the country and the world.

The Women of Vision Awards gala is designed to “explore the past, present, and future of the Ms. Foundation and feminist movements, while raising funds for the organization’s strategic and equity-focused initiatives.”

“Each year, the foundation honors visionary leaders and groundbreaking grantee partners committed to the Ms. Foundation’s mission to advance the collective power of women and create a safe, just and equitable future for all,” a statement from Ms. press for the event.

The decision to honor Meghan at the event was certainly not without controversy – several critics took to social media to slam the awards show organisers, Ms Foundation, over her choice of recipient.

“Unlike fake organizations like @msfoundation that create awards to massage the egos of fake Hollywood celebrities and failed royals like #MeghanMarkle, real awards are different because they celebrate REAL HEROES. Ordinary, hardworking people! one person wrote on Twitter.

“I was subscribed to Ms. Magazine when it came out. Today I’m done forever with Mrs and Gloria Steinem for bastardizing their foundation to allow these FAKE Awards to be ‘bought’ for a donation,’ a Facebook user commented on the discount page prices.

‘Example – Meghan Markle is the furthest thing I know from a feminist… This person is not a feminist… I hope the $$ was worth the bad press it will generate for you. You get Markled!

Meghan’s appearance at the awards ceremony in New York comes amid what experts have described as her attempt to get “all eyes on her” after the May 6 coronation.

The awards ceremony comes days after Meghan and Harry enjoyed a sushi dinner alongside stars Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk on Friday night.

Then yesterday, Meghan took part in a royal-style engagement to a Santa Barbara youth group, posing for photos alongside several youngsters who take part in the scheme.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told MailOnline that Meghan had expertly used the coronation focus and drawn it to her this week through appearances with glitter. Hollywood, young people and now an awards show with a Black Lives Matter leader.

He said: ‘Meghan has shrewdly deflected the scrutiny of the Royal Family and coronation and brought all eyes to herself and what she does next.

“Meghan positions herself as an inspirational figure, which she is to many, and she does what she does best: highlighting causes while showcasing herself.

“She’s also giving Harry space to stand up and be recognized not as a duchess but as her own person, which she’ll be very happy about.”