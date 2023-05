Two families got into a physical fight at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park, video shows. According to Florida deputies, one of the families wanted to take a picture in front of the 100th Anniversary statue and asked another family to move. A punch was thrown and a fight ensued, official said. Two people were trespassed from the property.

