Wed. May 17th, 2023

    News

    Prince Andrew Will Move Out of Royal Lodge ‘in the End,’ Royal Sources Say

    By

    May 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Prince Andrew Will Move Out of Royal Lodge ‘in the End,’ Royal Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Friends of the royals have told The Daily Beast that they suspect media forays by Prince Andrew’s camp in recent days, suggesting he will not willingly move out of his vast home, the 30-room Royal Lodge, are “maneuvers” to “get a better deal,” and that he will eventually comply with his brother’s wishes and move out of the mansion.

    A friend of King Charles’ told The Daily Beast: “In the end, Andrew will play ball. The house is far too big and expensive for him to run without the king’s support and goodwill. The speculation is that he is ‘on maneuvers,’ and trying to get a better deal.”

    The friend said they did not know the detail of the negotiations between Andrew and Buckingham Palace, but said that they suspected Andrew would be looking for a generous financial pay-off to surrender the lease and downsize to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which he has reportedly been offered.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Africa’s Sahel needs international support to fight militants, UN says

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Perth mum who questioned son’s leukaemia treatment has him taken and placed in foster care

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Gene Simmons’ former estate increases in price by $32 MILLION

    May 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Africa’s Sahel needs international support to fight militants, UN says

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Perth mum who questioned son’s leukaemia treatment has him taken and placed in foster care

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Gene Simmons’ former estate increases in price by $32 MILLION

    May 17, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert once told women in rocky marriages that they just need to start ‘chasing Jesus’ to solve their marital issues. Now she’s getting divorced.

    May 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy