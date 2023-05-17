The Project dodges controversy in softball interview with Hannah Gadsby

<!–

The Project saved the PC during their interview with comedian Hannah Gadsby on Tuesday.

Gadsby was recently the subject of widespread backlash for criticizing the late Barry Humphries in an surfaced tweet, but Project host Sam Taunton noticeably avoided the subject when speaking to the Nanette star this week.

Instead, Taunton stuck to safe topics, including Gadsby’s friendship with Hollywood legend Jodie Foster and the legacy they left behind on the comedy scene with Nanette.

Reaction from users on Twitter hasn’t been too kind, with many questioning Gadsby’s comedic chops.

“Possibly the funniest ‘comedian’ in Australia,” wrote one.

Another mentioned the star. “ungrateful and a totem of the sad state of comedy today.”

They added, “You deserve nothing but contempt for being her PR agents.”

The feminist comedian, who identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, made waves when she slammed comedy legend Barry Humphries five years before his death.

In a resurfaced Tweet from 2018, Gadsby, 45, labeled Humphries “irrelevant and inhumane” and criticized his comedic act.

Host Sam Taunton stuck to safe topics, including Gadsby’s friendship with Hollywood legend Jodie Foster and the legacy they left behind in the comedy scene with Nanette

“Barry Humphries loves those in power, hates vulnerable minorities and has completely lost the ability to read the room,” they wrote.

“That’s not a comedian, that’s an irrelevant, inhumanly thick cookie of the highest order.”

Following news of Humphries’ death in April, media insider Peter Ford reposted the landmark tweet, hitting back: “Comedy is subjective. We don’t all find the same things funny.’

“Hannah is entitled to her opinion. However, I believe I understand Hannah identifying as funny, but Barry actually WAS funny. I hope she is proud of the charges against a then 84-year-old man.’

Humphries is best known for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. Pictured as Dame Edna in 2019

It comes after Gadsby controversially scored at Humphries in 2017 while accepting an award named after him at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

The Nanette star received the Barry Award for Most Outstanding Show and used their acceptance speech to hit back at comments from festival founder Humphries.

Humphries previously referred to transgender women as “mutilated men.”

Gadbsy accepted the award, saying they respected Humphries as a comedian, but disagreed with his statements.

The next news is that Humphries died surrounded by his immediate family, including his wife of 30 years Lizzie Spender, his children Tessa, Emily, Oscar and Rupert, and 10 grandchildren.

He is best known for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.