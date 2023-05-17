Jaap Stam warns of potential ‘STRUGGLE’ Napoli star Victor Osimhen might face in the Premier League

Former Manchester United and AC Milan star Jaap Stam has warned the club should consider the potential ‘struggle’ Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen could face in the Premier League if United make a move for him in the next transfer window.

The retired defender argued that although the striker – who became Africa’s highest-scoring Serie A player after breaking George Weah’s record in May – is a strong choice as the club continue their hunt for a talented target man, Osimhen might lack the necessary competition. success in England.

By contrast, Stam argued that United first-choice Harry Kane is more than “proven” capable of performing at the highest level for the Red Devils.

United are looking to sign a striker to replace out-of-form Wout Weghorst, the Burnley loanee brought in after Cristiano Ronaldo’s ignominious exit at the start of the 2022 World Cup.

Kane is believed to be the club’s number one choice, but after playing a vital role in Napoli’s historic Scudetto-winning season, Osimhen has been heavily linked with the Manchester club.

Victor Osimhen (pictured) may struggle to adapt to the Premier League, says Jaap Stam

Harry Kane has long been a priority target for the Manchester side, but Spurs are loath to part ways with their all-time top scorer.

According Manchester Evening NewsStam said it was “difficult” to say which striker would suit Erik ten Hag’s side the best.

“Kane knows the Premier League very well, he’s proven himself at Spurs and he’s one of the best goalscorers in the world, he knows the level of play and what’s expected of him, and what he can bring,” Stam told the newspaper.

“So you can bring in a player like Kane and of course you would be doing a very, very good deal for United by bringing him in. I think Osimhen is a different type of player.

“For him, he has to get to grips with the Premier League first. It can go fast, but it can also be difficult at times.

Stam – who became the most expensive defender in history when he moved to United in a £10.6m transfer in 1998 – said Ten Hag should look closely at the demands specific requirements required by its incoming attacker.

“Ten Hag also needs to review his philosophy and the type of player he wants to have,” he added. “Does he want to have a really strong No.9 and a target man who can hold the ball, who can also connect with other players around him?”

“Does he also want to have a small, creative player with a lot of pace?” Does it sometimes go away a little more?

“Do you want to have a player with a lot of pace up front to also change the way you play like Rashford did when he was playing up front in transition?”

“But you have to have a No.9. You have to have a different striker in the squad to give you that extra something, to give you those goals.”

Kane has long been seen as off limits to Premier League rivals Tottenham, with chairman Daniel Levy previously ruling out a sale to his direct rivals.

But with just a year left on the England captain’s contract, Levy could be looking to cash in.

However, United are not the only club to follow Spurs’ record goalscorer, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain making the rounds should Kane seek a move away from English football.

Napoli have already been adamant about their desire to hang on to Osimhen – who has also caught the eye of Chelsea and Arsenal – by slapping a bargain price of £104m on their star man ahead of any concrete offer.

Managing director Aurelio De Laurentiis said last week that there was “no way” he would part ways with the Nigerian striker.

Erik ten Hag (left) has been warned by fellow countryman Stam (right) of a potential problem Osimhen could face in England

Goncalo Ramos is another striker who has caught United’s eye as they plot a summer overhaul

Ten Hag has planned a real raid on the Serie A winners, with the Dutch manager also having plans for centre-back Kim Min-jae as he plots his revamped backline.

Should United fail to secure the services of Kane or Osimhen, a move for Benfica wonderkid Goncalo Ramos is also on the cards.

The 21-year-old exploded into international recognition after scoring a hat-trick for Portugal in their World Cup match against Switzerland when he started ahead of Ronaldo.

Benfica are reportedly looking for a deal worth between £70m and £100m if they want to lose the Primeira Liga starlet.