Wed. May 17th, 2023

    News

    VIDEO RELEASED: DA Declines To Prosecute Walgreens Security Guard For Deadly Shooting Of Banko Brown

    San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she will not be filing charges against the security guard who shot and killed Banko Brown inside a Walgreens in April. Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, a security guard at the Market Street store, was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Brown during what police are calling a shoplifting incident.

    VIDEO REPORT:

    RAW VIDEO:


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/4PKvW0kl2z3KB_0n.mp4

