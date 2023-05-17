VIDEO RELEASED: DA Declines To Prosecute Walgreens Security Guard For Deadly Shooting Of Banko Brown

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she will not be filing charges against the security guard who shot and killed Banko Brown inside a Walgreens in April. Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, a security guard at the Market Street store, was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Brown during what police are calling a shoplifting incident.

