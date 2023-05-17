Devoted goldendoodle owners are spending up to $400-a-month for haircuts and BLOWOUTS

The rise of the goldendoodle has driven the price of pet grooming for dogs, with some spending up to $400 a month on rashes for pooches, which need special grooming care.

Establishments like Hollywood Mastiff Spa charge up to $275 for a “poodles and doodles” to get a bath and a haircut.

They also offer high-end services – ranging from a blueberry facial, tooth brushing, other types of grooming and teeth cleaning and, as they say, “love and care”. additional”.

Joy Claire, owner of a creative agency in West Hollywood, told the the wall street journal she had no problem paying $250 a month for her 60-pound Goldendoodle Penelope Poodlepants.

“She’s my best friend, so it’s always in the budget for her,” she said of her dog, who she describes as a “muppet gorilla” and who, naturally, has her own. . instagram account.

Goldendoodles require daily brushing and a comb to prevent their coat from matting, which can lead to an ear infection.

Goldendoodles were the second most popular puppy breed in 2022, according to pet sitting service Rover. Bernedoodles and Labradoodles were also in the top 20.

A 2023 survey by Rover found goldendoodles to be the most expensive breed to maintain.

Joshua White, co-owner of the Dogue Spa where Penelope is treated, says he really hears the complaints.

“Owners tell us all the time ‘I don’t even pay that much for my haircut’, but imagine if someone washes you and does your nails. It all adds up,” he said.

Fanny Karpman, a self-proclaimed “influencer” from Los Angeles, says she gives her labradoodle Gracie Rainbows a blowout for $400 a month.

“If you have a doodle, it’s like the black market if you can find a good doodle groomer,” she said, noting that she would book an appointment over a year in advance.

They’re what Julie Rust, owner of Washington State’s Fluffy Ruff Dog Spa, calls “mega-doodles,” weighing over 100 pounds.

Rust tells his clients that if they can’t get their dog groomed regularly every four to six weeks, look for another spa.

Jenniffer Walter, who runs a human beauty salon in Queens, spends $120 a month grooming and getting a face mask for her dog, who is named Megan Fox because she “looks like a model “.

Other spa owners note the difficulty of keeping doodles still and having to bribe them with CBD treats, broths, and beef livers to keep them in place.

A Chicago attorney, Pamela Berkowitz, said her dog groomer “fired” them after claiming her dog Bernice was not fully shaved.

“Maybe it’s just Bernice’s fate,” Ms. Berkowitz says. “I also have curly hair, so I relate.”

The cost of pet services, like almost all services amid inflation, rose about 6.4% in April from 2022. They outpaced the increase in the cost of human haircuts (5.3%).