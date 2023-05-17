Sydney Sweeney is a blonde bombshell at a screening of her film Reality in NYC

Sydney Sweeney was the epitome of a blonde bombshell at a screening of her critically acclaimed film Reality in New York City on Tuesday night.

The Euphoria star, 25 – who plays real-life American whistleblower Reality Winner in the drama – wowed in a strapless black dress with sheer panels that teased her toned curves.

It featured ruffled details from bust to hem and a glamorous velvet train.

Sydney’s voluminous golden hair flowed in textured waves over her chest and her milky pink manicure stuck out against her dress.

Her bright blue eyes were outlined in black as a shimmering shadow sparkled under the lights of the red carpet.

The actress’ plump pout was painted pink and her cheeks were sprinkled with vibrant coral blush.

A pair of towering black patent leather heels were barely visible through the sheer panels on her dress as she posed for photographers.

Sydney was joined by director Tina Satter and co-stars Marchánt Davis, Josh Hamilton and Benny Elledge.

Reality — in which Sydney received rave reviews for her performance at the Berlin International Film Festival — premieres Monday, May 29 on HBO.

It will then be available to watch on the premium cable channel’s streaming service Max on Tuesday, March 30.

Reality is Tina Satter’s feature film debut and adaptation of her Broadway play ‘Is This A Room’.

Unlike her role in HBO’s Euphoria, Sydney is completely devoid of her typically glamorous looks to provide a raw and real portrayal of the US intelligence specialist turned whistleblower.

In 2018, 31-year-old Air Force veteran Winner was convicted under the 1917 Espionage Act for leaking a classified report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Reality – who was released in early 2021 for good behavior – is now a CrossFit coach living in Texas and will remain on probation until November.

She has maintained that she is “not a traitor.”

The 90-minute film takes viewers through the extraordinary circumstances, as the script was reportedly adapted from the actual FBI transcript of her interrogation.

Sydney confessed to Entertainment Weekly last Thursday that those involved in the feature initially doubted her ability to take on the role.

“At first, they weren’t sure if someone who played Cassie could play Reality,” she told the outlet.

HBO Films acquired the distribution rights shortly after its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The first trailer premiered last week and gave fans a taste of Sydney’s critically acclaimed performance.

Sydney – who is engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino – continues to shrug off rumors that she is having an affair with her Everyone But You co-star Glen Powell, 34.

The speculation began after the pair’s chemistry showed in a series of photos on set and photos shared on social media of Sydney and Glen spending time together during film breaks.

Shortly after, the pair appeared smitten with each other while attending a red carpet event promoting the rom-com, with Sydney photographed staring fondly at the Top Gun: Maverick actor as he spoke to the press.

In recent weeks, Glen abruptly spat from his model girlfriend Gigi Paris and Sydney was seen without her $150,000 engagement ring.

But she seemed to quash the rumors by enjoying some recent date nights with her husband-to-be, 38, in Los Angeles.