Wed. May 17th, 2023

    News

    Trump Insists the ‘Whole Country’ Can Agree on New Abortion Rollbacks

    By

    May 17, 2023
    Newsmax

    The man who arguably bears the most responsibility for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is confident that—somehow—he’ll be able to come up with a policy solution on abortion that “the whole country can agree with.”

    Appearing on Newsmax Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was asked about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

    “Do you think that six weeks is going too far as to doom Republicans with the moderates in this country when it comes to 2024?” Newsmax host Rob Schmitt wondered. On Monday, Trump had suggested that the timeframe was “too harsh,” which prompted DeSantis to criticize the GOP presidential candidate for not offering limits of his own.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

