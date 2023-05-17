Mouddi Tajjour’s iPhone contact list sparks wife’s astonishment

The wife of a former biker boss has jokingly accused him of having ‘psychological issues’ after discovering hundreds of women’s numbers stored on his phone under extremely obscene and nonsensical names.

Former biker boss and Nomads enforcer Moudi Tajjour found his head in his hands after his new wife Jenna Bignell fell on his unconventional contact list on Tuesday.

In a series of stories posted to her Instagram, she filmed herself scrolling through her iPhone, howling with laughter at her attempts to tell the old flames apart.

Some of the names included: ‘Deaf But Sexy Girl Lol Im Badddd’; ‘Difficult Sexy One’; ‘My new misses for sure’; “The biggest ass (sic) in the country”; ‘Rest Are Rubbish This is My Nunber (sic) 1 Love’ and ‘Tantrum Loved First Site’.

Tajjour, 38, told Daily Mail Australia his unorthodox naming system was based on ‘how they look’

“If she’s got a big ar** I say ‘big ar*** beauty’, if she’s got ripped jeans I’d say ‘ripped jeans’.”

The former Nomads boss said the revelations prompted a flurry of angry messages from former lovers.

“About 60,000 people messaged me,” he said.

“Some found it funny but some call me all kinds of names. A lot of girls on social media say ‘is that my name?’

In the videos, Jenna began searching with keywords including “booty”, “sexy”, “f***” and “love”, with each word yielding dozens of nonsensical results.

Her own name was just registered as “Jennifer Misses (sic)” followed by a loveheart emoji.

“I’m right here with all these other assholes,” she said with mock indignation.

“I don’t even have a cool name like those fucking names.”

Tajjour (left) married Jenna Bignell (right) in an Islamic ceremony two weeks ago

Her entry is sandwiched between one called “Misses Biggest Ass So Far Spain” and another called “Misses Lmfao Yea OK.”

Tajjour can be heard laughing in the background, at one point asking, “What was I thinking? »

Jenna then asks, ‘What’s wrong with you bro? You go to the problems – the psychological problems.

She then jokingly offered the ex-lovers the chance to find out what their nickname was.

“For a small fee, you can find out what name your name is registered under,” she said.

Tajjour revealed that he and Jenna were “Islamically married” two weeks ago after dating for about six months.

He just paid $21,000 for buttock enlargement surgery for his new wife, which she’s “very excited about.”

Tajjour, who spent four years behind bars for the 2006 manslaughter of Robin Nassour, has had a complicated love life.

The former biker boss says ‘60,000’ women have contacted him since, with many demanding to know what name they were rescued under

In 2017, he was briefly married to Sanaa Mehajer, the younger sister of disgraced developer and controversial former deputy mayor of Auburn City Council of Western Sydney, Salim Mehajer.

His notorious past haunted subsequent relationships, despite the public severing of ties with the nomads in 2018.

By May of the following year, he was linked to Instagram model and law student Jessica Foster.

But their relationship had only just begun when she dumped him via text message after worrying about the media attention.

“My studies, my work and my family come first and I am not destined to be in the media spotlight,” she told Tajjour.

‘I have to focus on my studies with my final year and a half. I can’t let anything jeopardize that right now…unfortunately we met at the wrong time.’

She signed: “You are a perfect gentleman and you look nothing like they portray you in the media.” Thanks again for everything.’

Tajjour then met Ashleigh Gudgeon in 2020 and the couple welcomed their son Gabriel the following year.

Last year he told the Daily Tellrgaph he would kill his son if he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a cyclist.

“I would kill my son if he became a gangster, kill him, you understand? My son will never be a criminal,” he said.

“In front of my son, I act weak, I don’t want to be harsh because he will want to follow.”

He met Jenna last year and the couple married under Islamic law a fortnight ago.