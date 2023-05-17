Wed. May 17th, 2023

    Georgia Couple Charged With Trying to Starve Son to Death

    The boy was wandering down the street—shoeless, pale, and seemingly confused. He was 10 but weighed only as much as the average 4-year-old. He was hungry and wanted to go to Kroger’s to get food.

    Police were summoned and the boy pleaded with them to “please not make him go back.”

    Authorities quickly discovered that the child lived at an upscale home down the street in Griffin, Georgia. Now his parents are under arrest, accused of keeping him locked up, without food or water for long stretches, over a three-year period.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

