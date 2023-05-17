Eynesbury Melbourne school bus crash: Driver charged after children left injured

Truck driver charged with accident

Ten children were injured on Tuesday

A truck driver has been charged after a bus accident in which several children were seriously injured and had to be amputated.

Ten children aged five to 11 suffered traumatic or serious injuries when the school bus carrying 45 children collided with a lorry at about 3.40pm Tuesday and rolled onto its side near Eynesbury, in western Melbourne.

The male bus driver sustained minor injuries and assisted police with their investigation overnight.

On Wednesday, he was charged with four counts of dangerous driving resulting in serious injury.

He will appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via video link later today.

Following the accident, a Code Brown was declared, an emergency response for hospitals anticipating mass casualties.

Specialist doctors were called in to perform emergency operations at the Royal Children’s Hospital after seven children were admitted and two discharged.

Pupils from Exford Primary School were on their way home when a lorry collided with the school bus from behind.

Children were trapped on the bus before witnesses and rescuers pulled them from the wreckage and took them to hospital.

Parents had to wait anxiously overnight before they were finally reunited with their children early Wednesday morning.

The seven children are still in a serious condition: four will be operated on overnight, one in intensive care and another two will go to the theater on Wednesday.

Bernadette McDonald, managing director of Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, said one child has so far had a full limb amputation as a result of their injuries.

“The children suffered multiple and traumatic injuries, including partial and full amputations of arms, multiple limb injuries, severe lacerations to the head and body, head injuries and broken glass injuries,” Ms McDonald told reporters.

“Three patients are currently on spinal support and are being carefully monitored for spinal cord injury.”

Multiple surgeons are on hand, including the hospital’s own doctors and vascular and specialist microplastic surgeons from the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

“You would understand that with injuries like this, very small vessels need to be repaired and reattached,” said Ms McDonald.

Many of the children will require multiple surgeries in the coming days and weeks, and long-term rehabilitation therapy is likely.

Ms McDonald said the situation was very traumatic.

“We have some very traumatized families and children in our hospital right now,” she said.

“We are working very hard to provide that trauma help and care that they will need not just now but in the weeks and months to come.”

Counselors go to Exford Primary School to help students come to terms with the tragedy.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he had been in contact with the school’s principal, Lisa Campo.

“The reason I called Lisa again last night and again this morning was to make sure she knew and understood that ‘whatever you ask…the answer will be yes’. We’re here for you,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the crash was horrific.

“My heart goes out to them and their families at what must be an extremely difficult time,” he told reporters.

