GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce From Husband Of Nearly 2 Decades

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly twenty years, Jayson Boebert.

The divorce filing, dated April 25, seeks to dissolve their marriage and reportedly came as a surprise to Jayson, as indicated by an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.

The affidavit states that when served with the divorce papers, Jayson reacted angrily, using profanities and chasing away the process server. He also allegedly released his dogs and claimed the server was trespassing.

The document noted that Jayson appeared to be cleaning a firearm and was drinking beer during the incident.

“Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry,” the server wrote. “I tried to hand him the documents but [he] did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”

Jayson disputes that account, telling The Daily Beast, “I was not drinking and I was not cleaning any gun. […] The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my children.”

“I did not know what I was being served for or if it was some crazy left wing person coming to my house again,” Jayson added.

“We have been through a lot together and I just want her to be happy,” Jayson said, ending with: “So it’s what ever she wants.”

In response to the divorce filing, Rep. Boebert released a statement Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband,” said Rep. Boebert. “I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences.”

Boebert had previously said she met Jayson when she was 16 and working at Burger King. They had their first child, Tyler, when she was 18 and recently shared the news of becoming grandparents.

Boebert’s office said that she does not plan to discuss the matter further in public out of respect for their children.

The couple was married for 18 years.

The post GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce From Husband Of Nearly 2 Decades appeared first on Breaking911.