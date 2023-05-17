Souths NRL star Latrell Mitchell reveals what really happened with his messy split from the Roosters

Latrell Mitchell left the Roosters in 2019

Linked with Rabbitohs in an explosive move

Spotted by the tricolors of the Central Coast Centurions

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell has revealed why he left the Roosters and how he slept on the floor for a year with a relative as he sought to enter the NRL as a starry-eyed youngster.

The Rabbitohs full-back has also confirmed the two rival clubs he likes to beat because they refused to give him a chance in his first year.

Mitchell, 25, reflected on his career ahead of the NRL’s Indigenous round and revealed previously well-kept secrets about his time with the Habs.

After winning the premierships in 2018 and 2019, Mitchell defected to the Rabbitohs in a bombshell move ahead of the 2020 season – and admitted it was the toughest decision of his career.

“It was also a really weird situation, I went through two managers to be able to be where I am… I’ve never really talked about it, to be honest,” he said. Fox Sports.

NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell has revealed why he left the Roosters and how he slept on the floor for a year with a relative as he sought to break into the NRL.

Mitchell (pictured, with partner Brielle Mercy after an Origin match for NSW) made his NRL debut in 2016 and is now one of the code’s superstars

“I wasn’t treated very well, but at the end of the day I had to go on with my life and move on.”

‘It kind of soured that relationship between the Roosters and me because of the communication barrier between the manager and the club.

“But at the end of the day, I had to move on. If I had exceeded my time, I would certainly have done it differently, but I am where I am supposed to be.

And it’s in South Sydney, where the back of the gun is a beloved figure.

And although he has yet to land a premiership, Mitchell will do everything in his power to ensure that once he retires he will be held in the same esteem as the greats of the club. John Sattler and Sam Burgess.

Mitchell also hasn’t forgotten the tough times he had to endure to rise to the top of the sport.

Before breaking into the NRL, he slept on the floor at his uncle’s house for 12 months on the NSW Central Coast as he chased his big dreams.

The Roosters were quick to call after scoring three tries against them in a junior representative game at Henson Park in Sydney – and the rest is history.

Mitchell won his second NRL premiership in 2019 after the Roosters beat the Raiders – and now he’s desperate to win another at Redfern

Mitchell then jumped ship to join bitter rivals South Sydney in 2020 – and has now revealed the defection of the Bunnies’ biggest rivals

And look away now, Knights and Bulldogs fans – these are the two NRL teams Mitchell likes to beat year after year, after Newcastle ignored Taree junior and Canterbury officials – namely Noel ‘Crusher’ Cleal – told him he wasn’t good enough for first grade.

Mitchell is out of contract in 2027 – but has no plans to leave the Rabbitohs.

Above all, he wants to leave a legacy, so for now life on his farm in Taree can remain a passion project.

It will be music to the ears of Bunnies fans, who know that with Mitchell’s form and shooting, ‘league pride’ has its best chance of winning another NRL premiership.